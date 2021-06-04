Muhammad Ali’s daughter talks father’s legacy, ‘City of Ali’ documentary

The country may seem divided, but five years ago, the world came together to say goodbye to “The Greatest,” Muhammad Ali.

Author, actress and advocate Rasheda Ali, daughter of the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, is keeping her father’s legacy alive through the new documentary “City of Ali.”

The documentary focuses on the boxing legend, his hometown and his legacy.

Rasheda Ali spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about the documentary and what it means to her.

“City of Ali” is available nationwide as a Watch Now @ Home Cinema Release through Abramorama