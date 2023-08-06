NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA toll hike went into effect at midnight, meaning it will be more expensive for drivers traveling through bridges and tunnels into New York City.

The toll hike went up to $6.94 from $6.55. The new rate applies to the Verrazzano-Narrows, Whitestone, Throgs Neck, and RFK bridges as well as the Midtown and Brooklyn Battery tunnels.

The 6% hike also applies to EZ-Pass tags registered in New York. Out-of-state tags will be billed a 10% hike via the mail.

The MTA fare hike kicks in on Aug. 20. Bus and subway fares will go up to $2.90 per ride.

“More service in the midday, more service on the weekend, more service at night, in addition to a secure balanced budget MTA,” MTA CEO Janno Lieber said about the fare hike.