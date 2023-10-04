NEW YORK (PIX11) – The MTA is launching a campaign to encourage people taking mass transit to be more courteous to one another after daily ridership reached 4 million.

As part of the campaign, posters depicting things like being mindful of your backpack and not putting your phone at full volume have been posted at train stations across New York City.

“Courtesy counts campaign is a great reminder of who we are as New Yorkers,” said NYC Transit senior vice president of subways Demetrius Crichlow. “The way we would like to be treated and the way we want to treat each other as ridership continues to grow.”