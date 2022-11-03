NEW YORK (PIX11) — In an effort to improve safety in the subway system, the NYPD and MTA have increased police presence on platforms with 1,200 additional overtime officer shifts per day, according to officials.

However, there are still many straphangers who are apprehensive about commuting due to recent crime underground. MTA CEO Janno Lieber joined PIX11 Morning News Thursday to talk about subway safety.

He assured commuters that the initiatives are making a difference. On Tuesday, roughly 3.7 million people rode the subway, which is nearly 67% of the average ridership recorded before the pandemic.

