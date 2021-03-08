Movie theater owner talks NYC business reopening

As of last Friday, New York City movie theaters were given the green light to finally reopen after being closed for a whole year.

Theaters can now operate at a limited capacity at 25% and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

While this is good news for some, small independently owned operators have said the reopening plan does not work in their favor.

Owner of Cinema Village and Alpine Cinema Nick Nicolaou spoke to PIX11 about how his business has been doing and whether or not reopening at 25% capacity is fair.