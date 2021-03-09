Move past what’s weighing you down on National Get Over It Day

Some of life’s challenges are hard to move past — whether it’s a failed relationship, the loss of a job or a loved one.

National Get Over It Day was first created for people who needed to let go of hurt and pain, especially from a failed marriage or breakup. But it’s turned into a day when people are encouraged to self-reflect and move on from whatever problems are weighing them down.

Psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere chatted with PIX11 anchor Marysol Castro about how to get over or move past some of the hardest problems in life.