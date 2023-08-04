MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night in Hamilton Heights, the NYPD said.

The crash happened along the Henry Hudson Parkway near 145th Street. Police said a vehicle hit a motorcycle before it sped away.

The 42-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for the vehicle that left the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).