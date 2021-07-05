‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ star Demetria McKinney talks new season

NEW YORK — Demetria McKinney has been working it in Hollywood, with starring roles on shows like “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” “A House Divided,” and “Saint and Sinners.”

In her new series, “Motherland: Fort Salem,” her character is looking for answers.

The actress and singer spoke with PIX11 News about the highly anticipated second season, which recently premiered. She also discussed what it was like being part of a woman-powered show and more about what people can expect this season.

Catch “Motherland: Fort Salem” on Freeform. It also streams the next day on Hulu.