Mother of Sandy Hook shooting victim talks about settlement against rifle maker

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nicole Hockley, the mother of a Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim, joined the PIX11 Morning News Wednesday to talk about the settlement of a lawsuit against Remington, the company that made the rifle used in the shooting.

Hockley lost her 6-year-old son during the 2012 shooting when a 20-year-old gunman opened fire. Afterward, she, alongside other family members of victims, formed the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, a nonprofit that advocates for gun violence prevention.

“You’re not untouchable, and you do have to take responsibility and market your product responsibly and thinking about the end users,” Hockley said.

She talked about how the company marketed the rifle, which used the phrase “Consider Your Man Card Reissued,” in one of its ads.

Hockley emphasized that the victims’ family members did not sue the gun company for the money, but to change how guns are marketed to the public.

Even now that the lawsuit is settled, Hockley and the foundation are determined to continue their work.

“Today, it’s right back to work, doing all we can to protect kids, to save lives and drive responsible change,” she said.