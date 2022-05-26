NEW YORK (PIX11) — Four years after a massacre in a high school in Parkland, gun violence still persists.

Linda Beigel Schulman, the mother of Scott Beigel, a teacher in Parkland who was killed in the mass shooting in Florida, joined PIX11 News to talk about the lack of changes when it comes to gun control.

“We have 50 senators holding us hostage,” she said. “Here they are, watching mass shooting after mass shooting and doing nothing. Absolutely nothing.”

She expressed her anger with regard to the recent mass shooting in a Texas high school and offered her sympathies to the bereaved families.

