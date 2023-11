New York (PIX11) House Beautiful’s hit podcast ‘Dark House’ is back just in time for the spookiest time of the year. The podcast highlights and goes in-depth about the most notorious homes in the country. Hosts Alyssa Fiorentino and Hadley Mendelsohn are excited for listeners to take in the new season of haunting episodes. They give a sneak peek to PIX11’s Dan Mannarino and Hazel Sanchez.

House Beautiful’s ‘Dark House’ podcast can be found on all podcast streaming platforms.