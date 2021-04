Actress Jessica McNamee plays Sonya Blade in New Line Cinema’s new cinematic take on the iconic “Mortal Kombat” video game franchise.

The Australian actress told the PIX11 Morning News what it was like stepping into the shoes of an already beloved character.

Plus, she reflects on how they choreographed and filmed the intricate and realistic fight scenes in the new film.

“Mortal Kombat” hits movie theaters and streams on HBO Max starting Friday, April 16.