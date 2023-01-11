NORWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — While a new nurses’ deal is showing signs of life at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx Wednesday, negotiations are on life support at Mount Sinai’s main Manhattan campus.

More than 7,000 nurses remain on strike and the key sticking point stalling negotiations is staffing, particularly nurse-to-patient ratios. As the talks grew tense, neither the nurses nor Mount Sinai administrators have returned to the table since Sunday.

“Staffing enforcement language, we need that we need staffing to care for our patients safely,” NYSNA President Nancy Hagans said.

Montefiore has pledged 170 new positions and is committed to an equitable agreement. The issue at both hospitals is that administrators are blaming a staffing shortage on a global shortage of nurses, officials said.