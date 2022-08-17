With four decades plus in entertainment, Melba Moore continues to give more. The Tony Award winner continues her musical journey with the new album “Imagine.” Her daughter Charli Huggins was huge part of getting this latest project out there. Melba says its time for her to pass the torch.

Ms. Moore will be appearing at the Grammy Museum of Newark NJ (August 18th), the Urban League of St. Louis, MO annual dinner/gala (September 9th) and returning to DC to appear in the play, “Roll On” (September 25th – October 31st).