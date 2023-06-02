New York (PIX11) When it comes to people sitting around the dinner table and interacting with each other, there seems to be less togetherness these days. Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello is about faith, food, and bringing people together. Even though he was always involved in church, Jamie loved cooking as well.

Following a cooking show he did, Gigantiello ended up creating a cookbook ‘Breaking Bread with Monsignor Jaime: From Feeding the Body to Feeding the Soul.’ Jamie stopped by PIX11 with a few of his dishes to share with Dan and Hazel.

‘Breaking Bread with Monsignor Jaime: From Feeding the Body to Feeding the Soul’ is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.