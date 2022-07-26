NEW YORK (PIX11) — As of Monday, New York has reported more than 1,100 cases of monkeypox across the state, with a majority of those in the city.

The new numbers come on the heels of Gov. Kathy Hochul announcing the state is expanding its testing capacity to deal with the virus. Officials have approved the use of the Quest Diagnostics PCR test.

The governor said the goal is to help expand the state’s response to the virus because the testing capacity and the availability of vaccines have been an issue.

The move comes just days after the World Health Organization declared Monkeypox a public health emergency. The COVID-19 response coordinator said Monday the US Department of Health and Human Services is considering whether to declare monkeypox a public health emergency.

“WHO’s declaration will allow the United States and other partners to better collaborate, to share data, and to get critical information out to high-risk communities,” he said during a press conference at the White House.

“Our strategy has four key pillars, and I want to go through them,” he added. “First is to dramatically scale up the procurement, production, and distribution of vaccines. Second is to significantly expand access to testing. Third is to significantly expand access to treatments. And fourth is outreach to communities most affected by the virus.”

This weekend on Fox News, Dr. Ashish Jha added the risk to the general population right now remains small.