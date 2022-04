When we think about helping the planet and fighting climate change, it may feel like some issues are beyond our control.

The good news is we can take charge of our own habits and think about the environmental impact of the choices we make every day.

Lauren Iannotti, Editor-in-Chief at Real Simple, spoke with PIX11 Morning News about low-cost and no-cost ways to help the planet, and how those habits can save you money in the long run.