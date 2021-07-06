Mona Scott-Young, Tressa ‘Azarel’ Smallwood talk Women’s Health Initiative team up

NEW YORK — Producing, directing and writing — they do it all.

Mona Scott-Young is the force behind the popular “Love and Hip Hop” franchise, and Tressa “Azarel” Smallwood is known for producing films such as “Sinners Wanted” and the award winning “All In.”

These entertainment powerhouses have come together for a special project.

They teamed up for this year’s Women’s Health Initiative for the premiere of “The Couch” on July 10. The event showcases five narrative female-centric, original short films spotlighting women’s health issues.

Scott-Young and Smallwood spoke with PIX11 News about what made them want to be a part of this project and the importance of this initiative.

“The Couch” series of short films premieres on BET Her Saturday, July 10.