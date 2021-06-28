NEW YORK — When Jodie Patterson’s 3-year-old announced, “Mama, I’m not a girl. I’m a boy,” she set out to change the way she and her community understood gender.

Patterson chronicled her journey in a memoir, “The Bold World: A Memoir of Family and Transformation,” and then released a second book giving her give children a voice, “Born Ready: The True Story Of A Boy Named Penelope.”

The activist and author joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about her family’s experiences and her work as a transgender advocate.

Book covers for “The Bold World: A Memoir of Family and Transformation” and “Born Ready: The True Story Of A Boy Named Penelope.” (Credit: Handouts from author Jodie Patterson)