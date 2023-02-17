NEW YORK (PIX11) — There’s a new effort to combat school bullying in New Jersey in the wake of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch’s death.

Kuch was assaulted at Central Regional High School in Ocean County, and would later take her own life after the video was posted on social media.

New Jersey state legislators are working on a bill to require all schools to call authorities whenever bullying results in an injury.

Rachel Odea whose daughter says she was bullied at Central Regional as well and their attorney Jonathan Ettman both joined PIX11 Morning News to share more. Watch the video player for more.