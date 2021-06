A local business that serves the LGBTQ+ community is bringing drag shows to streets of Brooklyn. The project is part of a series of pop-up performances that will run through the rest of Pride month. The performers showcased their talents on a one-of-a-kind mobile stage in front of the PIX11 studios.

PIX11’s Marysol Castro talked with the mastermind behind this idea, Matthew Day Perez. He’s the owner of FS, a neon sign company based in Brookyln that serves the LGBTQ+ community.