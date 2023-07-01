New York (PIX11) From child to an adult, the world watched actress Miranda Cosgrove grow up throughout her years in film and television. She is back with the ‘iCarly’ gang for their 3rd season. Not only is she in front of the camera but she is behind it as well serving as an executive producer.

Miranda shared that it is great working with her fellow co-stars Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress again. To her the cast is one big family. Cosgrove hopes the long-awaited Carly and Freddie kiss lives up to the fans’ expectation.

‘iCarly’ is streaming now on Paramount+.