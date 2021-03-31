Miraclesuit: Swimwear for all body types’

NEW YORK — Swimsuit season is around the corner and after spending the last year in leggings and loose-fitting clothes, we may need a little magic to hide these pandemic pounds.

Miracle Brands takes all of the guesswork when it comes to shopping for a bathing suit with their fashionable and functional swimsuits for every body type.

President of Miracle Brands and Miraclesuit Susan DeMussis said control is key for women who need a slimming silhouette and support. 

  1. Miraclesuit — Mystical Palms Revele –  $188 and Scarf Pareo – $78
  1. Magicsuit — Celine – $174
  1. Magicsuit — Scuba Coco  – $186
  1. SKINNYDIPPERS — Baby Kiss Cinch – $140

