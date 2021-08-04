The pandemic forced us to spend 15 months in quarantine, but one local family spent nearly six years in varying forms of quarantine in order to keep their son alive.

Now, they’re sharing their journey in the hope of inspiring other families going through struggles to not give up hope.

Their book, “More Than You Can Handle: A Rare Disease, A Family in Crisis, and the Cutting Edge Medicine That Cured the Incurable,” follows the family through their ordeal.

Parents Miguel Sancho and Felicia Morton, along with 9-year-old Sebastian, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday about the book and their incredible story.