New York (PIX11) With the fall in full swing, it may be time for people to make sure they have what they need for the season. Home and beauty contributor Milly Almodovar is back at PIX11 to share some of her favorite products for autumn.

CON-CRĒT’s Creatine HCl Gummies $24.99 – CON-CRĒT founder, Mark Faulker just received a patent based on creatine’s ability to protect against and fight corona- and influenza viruses. Creatine is a natural compound that’s not just for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. It helps boost the immune system and provides the body with the cellular energy it needs. CON-CRĒT Creatine HCl Gummies are made in the USA, and are available at Walmart, CVS and HyVee.

Nest Fall Scented Candles $20-80 Pumpkin Chai & Autumn Plum – Your house will never smell more like Fall than with these nest scented candles. Nestnewyork.com

Clarins Double Serum Anti-Aging + Anti-Wrinkle Serum $134 – Clarins’ #1 best-selling anti-aging serum.* Two power-packed serums in one! Formulated with 21 potent plant extracts – including age-defying Turmeric – to visibly firm, smooth, and boost radiance in just 7 days.** Performance that goes further in decoding the language of youth to address all visible signs of skin aging.

Remove all of that Halloween Makeup thoroughly using Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water/ Ecopads. Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water & Eco Pads $10.49 – America’s #1 Micellar Water, with one sold every two seconds, is a surprisingly powerful all-in-1 bi-phase cleanser that’s gentle to skin. It effectively removes even waterproof makeup, cleanses skin and refreshes. A multi-purpose cleanser that contains Micellar technology. Like a magnet, micelles capture and lift away dirt, oil and makeup without harsh rubbing, leaving skin perfectly clean and refreshed without over-drying. Price: $10.49, Available at drug, food and mass-market retailers or visit garnierusa.com to find a retailer near you.

Cusinart Pizza Maker $399 – Make delicious pizzas for your kid right from your home. Cusinart Pizza Maker can be bought here.

Ardell’s new Seamless Underlash Extensions $19.99 – Want to wear lashes and save serious money but don’t know how? These are the easiest way to apply. Last 10 days and are so comfortable you can even sleep with them. Available in-store at Ulta, Ulta.com and ArdellShop.com

Superzero Strengthening & Scalp Stimulating Shampoo Bar For Thinning Hair $28 – What it is: a color-safe, sulfate-free, stimulating shampoo that strengthens thinning hair and improves hair health while boosting volume and shine. And helps get rid of itchy scalp.