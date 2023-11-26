QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen nearly 3 million passengers on Sunday, calling it the busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving rush.

In total, AAA says about 55 million people were traveling this Thanksgiving week, with 49 million opting to drive.

But whether on the roads or in the air, one of the ways to avoid the hassle is to leave early which is what a lot of passengers chose to do Sunday morning.

To keep things moving, the TSA recommends having identification, coming early, and remembering to pack Thanksgiving leftovers, like gravy, jam, and wine, in checked bags because they are liquids.