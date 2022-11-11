NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mike Lawler defeated incumbent Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in New York’s 17th Congressional District midterm election, marking the first time since 1980 that the chair of either party’s campaign arm fell in a general election.

The Republican representative-elect joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about his campaign and his plans moving forward.

“Affordability is the biggest issue,” Lawler said. “We need to increase domestic production of energy. If we want to bring down the cost of gasoline, if we want to bring down home-heating costs, if we want to bring down the cost of groceries, that is critically important.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.