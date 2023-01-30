NEW YORK (PIX11) — A group of migrants are sleeping in tents outside a Midtown hotel because they do not want to be relocated to a Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, according to Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

The men are being moved to accommodate space for families in the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen, Levine said on PIX11 Morning News on Monday morning.

“I believe the plan is to convert it for family space,” he said. “But I do understand the frustration of the men who want to be in a central location so they can have access to jobs.”

Levine said the men can’t continue to live in the streets in tents and the city will have to find an alternative living situation for the migrants.

Levine also discussed some of the issues facing Manhattan, such as gentrification, evictions, Jewish attacks, and the protests for Tyre Nichols.

Watch the full interview in the video player.