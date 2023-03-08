New York (PIX11) Actress and the Garden State’s very own Midori Francis is all over our screens these days. She stars in a new thriller that may leave audiences on the edge of their seats. ‘Unseen’ follows a girl on the run from her ex. She gets lost in the woods and can’t see much after breaking her glasses. Her only hope is a gas station clerk who she randomly calls to help guide her out of the woods.

In the film, Midori portrays ‘Emily’. She says her character goes through many near-death experiences. She even admitted that she would be a mess if she were in this situation in real life.

Midori is also spending time as ‘Alicia’ on HBO Max’s popular series ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls.’ Francis says the show is punchy, of our time, and makes fun of itself. The New Jersey native can also be seen on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ as ‘Dr. Mika Yasuda.’ She expressed that it is awesome being apart of the show.

‘Unseen’ is available on digital and On Demand March 7th. It will stream on MGM+ in May 2023.