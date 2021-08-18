NEW YORK — American women dominated last month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, with female athletes winning nearly 60% of the total medals brought home by Team USA.

The accomplishment is reminiscent of another Olympics 25 years ago when the USA women’s basketball, soccer, softball and gymnastics teams all brought home gold at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

wo-time Olympic medalist and former World Champion figure skater Michelle Kwan hosts a new six-part documentary podcast, “Summer of Gold,” tells the story of the 1996 Olympic games.

The podcast features interviews with the female athletes who were there, telling their own stories of the games.

The series is presented by the podcast network, Dear Media, and Togethxr, the media and lifestyle company founded by Olympic superstars Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Sue Bird and Simone Manuel.