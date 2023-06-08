New York (PIX11) Comedian, actress ,television host and mother Michelle Buteau is staying busy in the entertainment world. Following the success of her book ‘Survival of the Thickest’, which Michelle reflects on her life growing up Caribbean, Catholic, and thick in New Jersey. An adaptation for television is currently underway for Netflix. Doing the show was therapeutic for her especially with it being personal. Buteau wanted to make sure the show was diverse with people feel seen.

The New Jersey native will be performing a comedy show in her home state. The show will have other comedic acts and dj. Michelle is happy to perform in front of people again.

The show will be at the NJPAC on Thursday May 4th, 2023. For tickets and information go to www.njpac.org/event/michelle-buteau/.