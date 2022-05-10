PIX11 entertainment correspondent Ojinika Obiekwe calls it ‘The Bublé Effect’ — fans returning to in-person concerts just to see Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé. He will kick off his “Higher” tour in the U.S. on August 8th and performs at Madison Square Garden on August 18th. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster.

Also sharing the same title as his tour, is the singer’s new single and album. For the music video for the single “Higher,” Michael worked with dancer and choreographer Derek Hough and it is quite obvious the multiplatinum performer has some moves.