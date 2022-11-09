New York (PIX11) ‘Simon Lau’ was resurrected on the current season of ‘Kung Fu’. What was once a one-off role on the first season of the series became recurring for actor Michael Bow.

His character ‘Simon Lau’ is a K-POP star that is secretly a warrior. Michael explained that when he first received the role he wanted to give it his all. ‘Simon’ was killed in that one episode but his performance was so well received that fans requested that he come back for future episodes.

Michael also spoke about pushing past Asian stereotypes in television and his desire to become the first Asian Superman.

‘Kung Fu’ airs on PIX11 on Wednesdays at 9pm.