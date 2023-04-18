New York (PIX11) Comedy series ‘American Auto’ is riding to the finish line with their current season. The show follows employees of a car company in Detroit trying to navigate through a rapidly changing industry. Actor Michael Benjamin Washington portrays ‘Cyrus Knight’ the head design officer at the fictitious Payne Motors on ‘American Auto.’

‘Cyrus’ is usually getting into trouble with the cars he creates. With this show producing endless laughs for fans, Michael admits that there is cackling in between takes.

The season two finale of ‘American Auto’ airs April 18th, 2023 on NBC and streams April 19th, 2023 on Peacock.