The Mets home opener is finally here! Our boys from Queens will be taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks later today. In anticipation of baseball’s return to Flushing, Marysol Castro, who is not only a host on WPIX, but also the announcer for the Mets, gives PIX11’s Chris Cimino a behind the scenes tour through Citifield Stadium.

