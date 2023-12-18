NEW YORK (PIX11) – Residents in the tri-state area are waking up to wet and rainy conditions on Monday as a coastal storm hits the area.

The rain could impact your commute, leading to low visibility on the roads. New York City officials issued a travel advisory that lasts until noon on Monday and activated its flash flood emergency plan.

The city is encouraging people to stay off the roads if possible and take public transit. If you have to drive, it’s advised you give yourself some extra time.

There is also the potential for flooding, so if you live in a basement apartment and are concerned, it’s encouraged you seek higher ground. Vehicles should be brought to higher ground as well.

Con Edison has brought on 600 workers from outside the company to help with any power outages, according to the utility. The utility said if you see a downed wire, don’t go near it.

In total, there are currently more than 26,000 power outages in New York State. New Jersey is seeing over 41,000 outages, and Connecticut has over 21,000 outages.

Alternate side parking is suspended in New York City on Monday.