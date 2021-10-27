Merchant’s House Museum in the East Village offers visitors a fright ahead of Halloween

The Merchant’s House Museum in the East Village is hosting ghost lovers in the days leading up to Halloween.

The nearly 200-year-old home has had many documented encounters with what is described as unearthly creatures. From children’s voices to eerie piano music from a non-working instrument, to even being touched by a ghost, paranormal investigators talk about what they have experienced while being in the home.

Visitors too have seen apparitions and heard everything from door slams to music where there is none. Four days of openings will be held leading up to Halloween, if you dare to try and experience it yourself!

Click here for ticket.