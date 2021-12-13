Mental Wellness Monday: The impact of toxic positivity

For this week’s Mental Wellness Monday the PIX11 Morning News chatted about “toxic positivity.”

“Stop worrying.” … “Quite being so negative.” … “Everything will be fine.”

How many times has someone told you something like this while you were going through a tough time?

Those responses are often well-intentioned, but can be dismissive of someone’s struggles. And there’s a name for that: Toxic positivity.

This is essentially when a person responds to someone’s concerns with false reassurance, instead of with empathy and validation.

Dr. Thea Gallagher, a clinical psychologist with NYU Langone, joined the PIX11 Morning News to explain the ways toxic positivity can impact our mental health.