Mental Wellness Monday: Identifying and treating seasonal affective disorder

For this week’s Mental Wellness Monday the PIX11 Morning News chatted about seasonal affective disorder, SAD for short, or sometimes also called seasonal depression.

We’ve made it to December and there’s noticeably less daylight, with those cold, winter days almost here.

This is the time of year when many people are impacted by seasonal affective disorder, a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons.

Dr. Sue Varma, a board-certified psychiatrist and clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at NYU Langone, joined the PIX11 Morning News to explain the disorder and its various effects on many people.

Plus, for those who think they have the symptoms or need help, what treatment options are out there?