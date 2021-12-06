Mental Wellness Monday: Identifying and treating seasonal affective disorder

PIX11 Morning News

by: , , Allie Jasinski

Posted: / Updated:

For this week’s Mental Wellness Monday the PIX11 Morning News chatted about seasonal affective disorder, SAD for short, or sometimes also called seasonal depression.

We’ve made it to December and there’s noticeably less daylight, with those cold, winter days almost here.

This is the time of year when many people are impacted by seasonal affective disorder, a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons.

Dr. Sue Varma, a board-certified psychiatrist and clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at NYU Langone, joined the PIX11 Morning News to explain the disorder and its various effects on many people.

Plus, for those who think they have the symptoms or need help, what treatment options are out there?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Brady kids reunite for 'Blending Christmas' on Lifetime

I Wanna Know: Can an adult still become a professional tap dancer?

'The Flash' star Tom Cavanagh talks returning to CW superhero series

Identifying and treating seasonal affective disorder

Marriage and music: Teddy and Tina Campbell talk holiday album and more

'Sister Swap' holiday movies: Sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams talk double feature

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss