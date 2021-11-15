Each week, the PIX11 Morning News crew will pick a different topic and how our mental health is affected.

This week’s topic: How the holidays impact our mental health

For many of us, the holidays bring feelings of joy and happiness.

However, the stress, busy schedules and sometimes high expectations can weigh on us more than we realize.

Rates of anxiety and depression tend to rise during this time of year.

Dr. Thea Gallgher, clinical psychologist and assistant professor at NYU Langone Health, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to discuss what can be done to manage those feelings.