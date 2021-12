The end of the year can be a time of joy and celebration. But for some people, it can be a tough time that triggers feelings of anxiety.

We often find ourselves reflecting at this time of year, but sometimes we reflect on things that aren’t so positive.

Dr. Sue Varma, a Board Certified clinical psychologist, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about coping with end-of-the-year anxiety and setting realistic goals for the new year.