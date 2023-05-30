New York (PIX11) As we unofficially kick off the summer this Memorial Day, Nicole Young shares a few food and drink recipes to get the season started. Young is also the CEO of Frisky Whiskey Nicole Young and has a great summer recipe featuring the flavored whiskey.
Burgers
-1 lb shrimp (peeled and deveined with tails removed)
-1/4 cup chopped green Peppers
– 1/4 cup chopped onions
– 2 tbsps Cooked brown rice
-Peas
-Kale
Spice blend
-1 tsp Paprika
-1 tsp Parley
-1 tsp dried Basil
-1 tsp sage
-Zest of 1/2 Lemon zest
-Salt and Pepper to taste
-Crushed red chili optional
Directions
Sauté peppers and onions in a large skillet on med for 5 mins until onions are translucent and peppers begin to soften.
Add peas, sauté and cover for 5 mins then add kale and sauté for another 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.
While the vegetables are cooling add shrimp to a food processor/blender/mini chopper and pulse 6 times till the consistency is ground with slight chunky texture but not completely a paste.
Add ground shrimp to a large bowl. Use wooden spoon to fold in the brown rice, vegetable mixture and dry spices. Be sure not to overwork the mixture.
Separate mixture into 6 equal sections, form into Patties, place on a parchment lined dish and refrigerate for 10-30 mins.
Once Pattie’s are firm, heat 1 tbsp of olive oil in the skillet and add shrimp patties directly from the fridge.
Cook on med/high for 7 mins in each side. Don’t touch or disturb the Pattie’s and turn carefully (pref with a fish spatula y when it’s time to flip.
Once Pattie’s are cooked through, plate on toasted bun or bed of greens.
Optional toppings:
Bacon
Avocado
Pickled onions
Something new but simply delicious slaw:
Crunchy citrus curry coleslaw
Coleslaw
1/2 cup each:
-shredded red cabbage
-green cabbage
-shredded carrots
Citrus Curry vinaigrette
2 tsp brown mustard
2 tsp curry powder
1 tsp smoked paprika
1/4 cup orange juice
1/4 cup olive oil
1/2 cup white vinegar
Splash of lemon juice
Pinch of salt and pepper
Directions:
Whisk vinaigrette ingredients and pour over shredded vegetables. Toss well and serve.
Fast flavorful cocktail:
Frisky Al fresco
2 Oz Frisky whiskey
1 Oz fresh OJ
2 Oz watermelon juice
RTD (ready to drink) canned sips:
Mingle Canned Mocktails $16.99
Siponey whiskey spritz $16.99
4-pack available at freshdirect.com