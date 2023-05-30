New York (PIX11) As we unofficially kick off the summer this Memorial Day, Nicole Young shares a few food and drink recipes to get the season started. Young is also the CEO of Frisky Whiskey Nicole Young and has a great summer recipe featuring the flavored whiskey.

Burgers

-1 lb shrimp (peeled and deveined with tails removed)

-1/4 cup chopped green Peppers

– 1/4 cup chopped onions

– 2 tbsps Cooked brown rice

-Peas

-Kale

Spice blend

-1 tsp Paprika

-1 tsp Parley

-1 tsp dried Basil

-1 tsp sage

-Zest of 1/2 Lemon zest

-Salt and Pepper to taste

-Crushed red chili optional

Directions

Sauté peppers and onions in a large skillet on med for 5 mins until onions are translucent and peppers begin to soften.

Add peas, sauté and cover for 5 mins then add kale and sauté for another 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.

While the vegetables are cooling add shrimp to a food processor/blender/mini chopper and pulse 6 times till the consistency is ground with slight chunky texture but not completely a paste.

Add ground shrimp to a large bowl. Use wooden spoon to fold in the brown rice, vegetable mixture and dry spices. Be sure not to overwork the mixture.

Separate mixture into 6 equal sections, form into Patties, place on a parchment lined dish and refrigerate for 10-30 mins.

Once Pattie’s are firm, heat 1 tbsp of olive oil in the skillet and add shrimp patties directly from the fridge.

Cook on med/high for 7 mins in each side. Don’t touch or disturb the Pattie’s and turn carefully (pref with a fish spatula y when it’s time to flip.

Once Pattie’s are cooked through, plate on toasted bun or bed of greens.

Optional toppings:

Bacon

Avocado

Pickled onions

Something new but simply delicious slaw:

Crunchy citrus curry coleslaw

Coleslaw

1/2 cup each:

-shredded red cabbage

-green cabbage

-shredded carrots

Citrus Curry vinaigrette

2 tsp brown mustard

2 tsp curry powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 cup white vinegar

Splash of lemon juice

Pinch of salt and pepper

Directions:

Whisk vinaigrette ingredients and pour over shredded vegetables. Toss well and serve.

Fast flavorful cocktail:

Frisky Al fresco

2 Oz Frisky whiskey

1 Oz fresh OJ

2 Oz watermelon juice

RTD (ready to drink) canned sips:

Mingle Canned Mocktails $16.99

mingledmocktails.com

Siponey whiskey spritz $16.99

4-pack available at freshdirect.com