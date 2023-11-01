New York (PIX11) It was a dream that became a reality for singer and actress Melissa Errico. Her passion for music started at a young age watching her father play the piano at home. She dreamt of becoming a singer and made it come true landing roles on Broadway.

Melissa will be performing at one of NYC’s best venues, 54 Below, with her show ‘Broadway Baby: From Manhasset to Manhattan & Beyond.’ People can definitely expect Broadway tunes and theater music with a touch of Jazz. Errico encourages people to come and have fun like it’s a party.

The show runs from November 1 – 4, 2023. For tickets and information visit 54below.org.