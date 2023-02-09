New York (PIX11) Juanita Ingram Is a woman who wears many hats. She’s an attorney, author, actress, award winning producer, mother, and the first black woman to win the ‘Mrs. Universe’ crown.

Ingram expressed how it was a ten-year journey to get to her history making moment. As an attorney, she would often get invited to speak to young women. Her road to pageantry was inspired by ‘The Book of Esther’, which is the first historical account of pageantry. Juanita wanted to encourage ladies to make smart decisions and that intelligence is beautiful.

The multi-talented media titan is also the creator of the award-winning reality show ‘The Expats: International Ingrams.’ It follows her family as they live abroad. Episodes are available now on Prime Video.