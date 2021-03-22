Meet the mind behind the ‘What is New York’ Instagram account

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — The bio for this popular Instagram account is simply, “NY documented through the eyes of NYers,” and a quick scroll will show you why.

“What is New York” highlights all the weird, crazy, only-in-New York moments that make this city special. And that’s only the beginning.

The mind behind the account, Rick McGuire, joined the PIX11 Morning News to discuss “What is New York,” the quintessential NYC viral videos and photos that make the cut and more.

McGuire is also the creator of the popular “Subway Creatures” Instagram account, which spotlights the eccentricities of the city’s subway system.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New app 'Astoria Eats' is a cost-effective alternative to pricey delivery companies

Councilman Keith Powers talks accidental inmate releases, prisoner call recordings, anti-Asian attacks

NYC indoor fitness classes reopen at 33% capacity Monday

NYC high schools reopen Monday for in-person learning

Rise in attacks against Asian Americans continue across NYC

Plenty of sun and mild temperatures kick off the workweek

Sunny skies, temps in the 60s through first part of workweek

Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days