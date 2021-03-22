Meet the mind behind the ‘What is New York’ Instagram account

NEW YORK — The bio for this popular Instagram account is simply, “NY documented through the eyes of NYers,” and a quick scroll will show you why.

“What is New York” highlights all the weird, crazy, only-in-New York moments that make this city special. And that’s only the beginning.

The mind behind the account, Rick McGuire, joined the PIX11 Morning News to discuss “What is New York,” the quintessential NYC viral videos and photos that make the cut and more.

McGuire is also the creator of the popular “Subway Creatures” Instagram account, which spotlights the eccentricities of the city’s subway system.