Have you ever wondered what it takes to become a model?

Mary and Jeff Clarke, the founders of Mother Model Management, know what to look for. The husband and wife duo have scouted top stars, including Ashton Kutcher, Karlie Kloss, and Grace Hartzel, to name just a few.

Mary and Jeff spoke with PIX11 Morning News about how they got started in the industry, and shared some advice for aspiring models.