CONNECTICUT — A small rescue dog is making a big name for himself on social media.

Veterinarian Melissa Shapiro rescued Piglet, who is both deaf and blind, from a hoarding situation back in 2017.

The two formed an incredible bond and now Shapiro hopes her furry friend helps inspire others with his story of resilience.

Shapiro’s book about the pair’s experience, “Piglet: The Unexpected Story of a Deaf, Blind, Pink Puppy and His Family,” is out now.