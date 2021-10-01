Meet Netflix documentary ‘High on the Hog’ host Stephen Satterfield

Netflix documentary “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” takes us on a culinary journey from Africa to the deep south.

The man leading the way: journalist, producer and entrepreneur Stephen Satterfield.

Stephen’s journey begins watching cooking shows on television. He went on to attend culinary school, became a sommelier at age 21 and started a magazine called “Whetstone” to explore food history and culture.

“High on the Hog” is his first foray into the world of documentaries, and he knocked it out of the park. You can see our Watch with Dan documentary club review the film here, and hear more about Stephen’s experience making the film in his interview with PIX11’s Dan Mannarino, above.

Interested in documentaries? Join Watch with Dan by emailing dan@pix11.com.

