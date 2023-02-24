New York (PIX11) Tennessee Williams’ classic American play ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’ is back with a modern twist. The production will be around for a limited time off-Broadway in New York City. Actors Alison Fraser and Matt de Rogatis take center stage in the roles of ‘Big Mama’ and ‘Brick’.

‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’ centers around ‘Brick’s dysfunctional family, mostly his relationship with his father ‘Big Daddy’ and his wife ‘Maggie’ Alison looks at the story having a timeless theme that anyone can relate to. Although the play touches on dark topics such as adultery, greed, deceit, suicide among other things, there’s some humor as well. For Matt, taking on the role of ‘Brick’ was a dream. He loves the barbaric nature of his character and the challenge behind acting him out.

Performances start February 24 – March 31, 2023 at Theatre at St. Clement’s. For tickets go to www.telecharge.com or www.ruthstage.org.