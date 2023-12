The extra stress of the holiday season can be reduced by using a few breathing techniques and other principles of meditation.

Meditation is something the whole family can practice — even the kiddos. Expert practitioner and author Vera Lauren is all about teaching meditation to children of all ages.

Vera’s two latest books include: “Children’s Magical Meditation Rhyme” and “Meditation Tutorial for Adults, Teens, Tweens, & Children.” Both are available on amazon.com.